Netflix Is All In On Iron Mike, Announces Mike Tyson Documentary

It turns out the much-talked-about and much-buffered bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was just the beginning of Netflix's relationship with the legendary boxer.

This weak, the streaming giant announced that a Mike Tyson documentary is coming our way, whether we like it or not.

Although, I would certainly watch something like this.

No title as revealed, but the series is promising an "unflinching" look at the "baddest man on the planet."

"Most people are too scared to look at their lives objectively, wanting to paint themselves as the hero of their own story," Tyson said in a statement released by Netflix. "But if we are truly objective, we know we can never be the hero in our own story. We have to be able to face the man in the mirror, taking the good with the bad to give a full account of our contributions in this life."

The series will be directed by Floyd Russ who also directed American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — part of Netflix's Untold series— and it will run for three episodes.

That's great news because, in my opinion, three episodes is the sweet spot for a docuseries. One episode may not give you enough time to cover everything thoroughly, but once you get into five, six, or more episodes, it's just a lot of filler.

I know Ken Burns likes to do like 10-hour docs on popcorn or laundromats or whatever, but I still think 3-4 hours is where it's at.

Tyson has lived a very interesting life with a lot of highs and a lot of lows and that should make for a great documentary.

What's funny is I think at some point down the line we'll get a documentary looking back at his fight with Paul exclusively. That was sauce a circus in and of itself, plus there was the health scare for Tyson that led to the match being postponed, and then there was the whole Netlifx buffering fiasco. You could even throw in Mike's ass cheeks going viral for a moment of levity.

I mean, it writes itself!