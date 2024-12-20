Netflix Acquires Women's World Cup Rights In Major Pickup

Netflix continues their fast track into the sports broadcasting world by announcing a landmark deal with FIFA to acquire the upcoming rights for the Women's World Cup for 2027 and 2031.

The multi-year agreement will allow the streaming platform to not only air all the game broadcasts, but also create exclusive documentaries surrounding the teams, big-name players, as well as historical rivalries throughout the World Cup's history.

"This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement on Friday morning announcing the new partnership.

Netflix's FIFA deal is by far its most consequential sports rights deal. Although they previously made an agreement with the NFL to broadcast games, that is limited to just one day a year on Christmas, with a maximum 6 games in the next three years. Meanwhile, to have the English and Spanish broadcasting rights for the Women's World Cup, which is only growing in popularity, is MASSIVE.

What makes the deal even more noticeable is the fact that it came out of nowhere.

Up until this week, Netflix had not even been considered a potential bidder for the FIFA media rights. The fact that they swooped in and were able to seal the deal shows just how powerful and also willing the platform is to strategically advance their sports push. In addition to airing the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight (that included many broadcast glitches), Netflix will host the Chiefs at the Steelers and the Ravens at the Texans on Christmas Day.

Netflix will also debut its exclusive ten-year, $5 billion partnership with WWE's Monday Night Raw beginning on January 6th.