Golf Star Nelly Korda Slams Tiger Woods' TGL League With Completely Fair Criticism Of Women's Format

TGL – the simulator golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy – recently announced that a women's league will be launching in the winter of 2026-27. So far, the WTGL has unveiled seven players who have committed to teeing it up in the sim league. Nelly Korda is not among them, and based on recent comments, there may be a world where she never is.

Korda, a two-time major winner and the face of women's golf in America, recently spoke candidly with Golfweek about the WTGL and did not hold back with her criticisms.

"I have mixed feelings on it if I'm being very honest," Korda told Beth Ann Nichols, "and I'm surprised no other girls have, or no one's really spoken out about it. I think it's a huge and unbelievable miss that we're not playing alongside the men. There's no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same exact amount of money. But I also think it's great that we are getting this opportunity, so that's my mixed feelings."

Korda's opinion on the WTGL is the same that many, if not, most in the golf space share.

The golf world has been screaming for a mixed event of some official capacity, and pairing some of the best players on the women's side with some of the best on the men's side in a laid-back, yet still (slightly) competitive setting seems like a complete no-brainer.

It's also worth mentioning that nobody is watching the TGL, and introducing a women's-only league will not move the needle. Crossover events between the TGL and WTGL will surely take place and will produce an uptick in viewership, although neither side has officially announced anything on that front.

Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull, Rose Zhang and Lottie Woad make up the list of players who have committed to playing in the league next winter. Korda told Golfweek that she's still deciding on whether or not she'll take part.

To have arguably the biggest star in women's golf call out a league and its decisions months before a single shot is hit isn't exactly the endorsement WTGL was looking for.