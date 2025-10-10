Two Epic Alex Nedeljkovic Mistakes Doom Sharks In Brutal Loss To Golden Knights

San Jose has a rough night at the office with not one, but two goaltending blunders

We're just three days into the NHL season, and so far, there have been some rough moments for the fellas crouched in front of the nets.

The Oilers opened their season with a communication snafu between netminder Stuart Skinner and defenseman Evan Bouchard, but the San Jose Sharks and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic would like everyone to hold their beers because they had not one, but two insanely costly gaffes on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now, most people (*raises hand*) think that the Sharks are going to be in the running for the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, which will, without a doubt, be Penn State stud Gavin McKenna.

That said, they'll be a good team down the line, and it looked as if they were about to have a big statement win over their archrivals to open the season.

However, with about 1:40 left on the clock and the goalie pulled, Vegas moved up ice with Jack Eichel throwing the puck on net from the red line.

That should be a routine save, but… nope.

That's a rough one, but there's not a goalie alive who hasn't been handcuffed by a shot from long range like that.

Also, to any kids reading, listen to your coaches when they say, "Get pucks on net." I know that's cliché, but Jack Eichel just did it, and that's why he signed a $13 million-a-year extension.

But, for Nedeljkovic, things couldn't possibly get worse in overtime, could they?

Could they!?

…

…

… Are you f--king kidding me?

There will be a lot of focus on Nedeljkovic misplaying that puck — as there should be — but he shouldn't be the only one getting dragged.

Two of the Sharks were way down ice, and the one player who hovered in the neutral zone to give Nedeljkovic an outlet — which makes sense — but he was pretty useless if things went awry.

Which they did.

That's a tough way to lose all around, especially when a big win seemed to be in the cards.

I can't imagine head coach Ryan Warsofsky's next video sesh will be a fun one.