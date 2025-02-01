Head Coach Matt Rhule Has An Interesting Reason Why Nebraska Football Is Unlikely To Have A Spring Game

It's February, which means we're getting closer and closer to college football games.

Who doesn't love a first look at your team to get you through the doldrums of the offseason?

Well, unfortunately, if you're a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, it looks like that may not be a thing for you, at least if head coach Matt Rhule's latest comments are to be believed.

KETV's Lauren Michelson shared some footage of Rhule answering a question about a spring game, with the coach saying that he "highly doubts" it'll happen.

And his reasoning might surprise you…

"I don't know that yet, but I'll be honest with you. I highly doubt it," Rhule said about the future of the spring game. "I hate to say this, but last year we were one of the more televised spring games and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that.

"To go out and bring in a bunch of new players and then showcase them for all the other schools to watch, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me."

Rhule continued by saying that "tampering" no longer exists so he's hesitant to give other programs a glimpse at some of his players.

"The word ‘tampering’ doesn't exist anymore," Rhule said. "It’s just an absolute free open common market. I don't necessarily want to open up to the outside world. I don't (want) these guys all being able to watch our guys and say, ‘Wow, he looks like a pretty good player. Let’s go get him.' "

Alright… but then why televise any games, coach?

Well, surely these comments will go over well with Nebraska fans…

It'll be interesting to see if Rhule follows through with this because the mere mention of skipping a spring game certainly hasn't been particularly popular.