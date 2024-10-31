Nebraska Softball Star Jordyn Bahl Speaks Out On Abortion Issues

Nebraska Cornhuskers softball star Jordyn Bahl showed what true bravery looks like in 2024 by appearing with several of her teammates in a recent political ad.

The ad was targeted toward Nebraska residents who will be voting on several ballot initiatives this week regarding abortion. One, Measure 434, would amend the state constitution to ban abortions in the second and third trimesters with exceptions for "an abortion necessitated by a medical emergency or when the pregnancy results from sexual assault or incest."

The other, Measure 439, would "provide that all persons shall have a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, or when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient, without interference from the state or its political subdivisions." Essentially, legalizing abortions until the third trimester of pregnancy.

In response, Bahl along with teammates Malia Thomas, Hannah Camenzind, Lauren Camenzind and Abbie Squier, appeared in an ad from a group called "Protect Women and Children" in support of Measure 434 and against Measure 439.

OutKick spoke with her to find out more about the motivation behind appearing in the ad, and the reaction from teammates or fans.

Jordyn Bahl Stands Up For What She Believes In

In response to a question about what motivated her to speak up publicly, Bahl said she believes that unrestricted abortion is "evil" and must be fought.

"What motivated me was the fact that abortions until the moment of birth is simply evil and criminal, and is something that NEEDS to be fought," Bahl said. "Being a young woman, so many people my age are making this claim that their rights are at stake. I am a young, American woman, who has all of the rights of an American, and do not think that the ‘right’ to have an abortion in the 3rd trimester is a right that women should feel obligated to, or should have."

Going against the hive mind of progressive politics is a tremendous risk in 2024, especially as a young woman. Bahl though, felt the risk was worth it to take the right "stance." Unsurprisingly, she's received "hateful" responses from some fans as a result. But to their credit, Nebraska school officials, players and coaches have not criticized her for speaking out.

"I have not received push back from teammates, school administration, or coaches, and I have even received a lot of support from fans, but there certainly have been plenty of hateful, outrageous comments on social media that have come from this," Bahl continued. "This was something that my teammates and I were highly anticipating, but is nothing that would or will stop us from taking this stance."

As to what it's meant for her to see abortion become a hot button issue this election season, Bahl said that most of the hyperbolic discussion around it has created "fear" instead of informed conversation.

"I have seen a lot of emotion-packed speeches regarding the issue, loaded with misinformation, and it seems like the purpose of these speeches is not to inform, but to induce fear," she explained. "I think that Americans need and deserve the truth on this issue."

It's not easy to speak up for what you believe in, when you know that your beliefs might be unpopular with a particular set of people. It's extremely not easy when your beliefs run counter to those shared by the vast majority of powerful cultural influences targeted at women. Similarly to how Riley Gaines received hate and criticism for taking a stand against males in women's sports.

Far from media depictions of "bravery," this is what real courage looks like. Hopefully it inspires more women, particularly young female athletes impacted by the absurdity of left-wing ideology, to speak out for what they believe is right.