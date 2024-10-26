Nebraska Ruthlessly Trolled Over Foolish Tweet Before Ohio State Game

The person running Nebraska's X account might want to take a couple days off.

The Cornhuskers play Ohio State in Columbus today, and it could be pretty lopsided. After all, Nebraska was destroyed by Indiana to the tune of 56-7 and the Buckeyes are one of the best teams in the country.

Don't be surprised at all if the Cornhuskers struggle. In fact, it appears the team might already be mentally preparing for a lot of poor offensive drives, judging from the graphic promoting the game.

Nebraska trolled after sharing graphic of punter.

For a reason I'm not sure anyone understands, the team decided to share a graphic of punter Brian Buschini kicking a ball to promote the game.

No disrespect to Buschini, but sharing a graphic of a punter would seem to indicate the team is getting prepared to get rocked by Ohio State's defense.

It's definitely a head-scratching decision, and people had plenty of funny reactions. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Using a punter to promote the biggest game of the year for the Cornhuskers is definitely a bold choice. Not sure why Dylan Raiola - the face of the program and one of college football's best young QBs - wasn't chosen, but what's done is done.

Apparently, the most intimidating thing the Cornhuskers could cook up was a punter, and that's not ideal. This isn't going to inspire much confidence with fans at all.

Best of luck to the Cornhuskers today. It appears the team is going to need it. You can catch the game at noon EDT on Fox, and make sure to hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.