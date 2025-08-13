Nebraska Punter Archie Wilson Moved To Tears Over Being Away From Australian Family

Archie Wilson delivered one of the most emotional moments of the college football season, before it has even started.

Nebraska punter Archie Wilson is figuring out what life looks like away from home in Australia, and especially without his family around on a daily basis.

We all know what it's like to be away from family, whether that be for a few days, or a few years. It's a difficult situation for plenty of us, even if we don't know how to put all the words together on a stage.

But, not many people, like Archie Wilson, are multiple time zones away from their family attending college, hoping to make a better life for themselves in the process. When he arrived on campus in Lincoln, it was obviously a culture-shock, though he knew this would be the best way to make his dreams come true.

Heck, I get emotional when I'm away from family, and some of them live just a few hours away. So, imagine the emotions that Wilson is dealing with right now as an eighteen-year-old kid, 10,000 miles away from home, leaving behind his family to pursue his dreams.

All of this came to a head this week when speaking with the Nebraska media to discuss his time in Lincoln, away from those he holds closest to his heart.

"That part’s hard..I'm sorry," Wilson, 19, mentioned as he started to cry. "I love them a lot. I have got two little brothers at home and a mom and dad. That’s the tough part about being here. I love them a lot and I miss them. But they know this is what’s best for me."

"It’s good I can still talk to them plenty over the phone. They’re coming here to see the first few games, so I am looking forward to that."

Man, that is a young man that is obviously still adapting to life in America, and being so far from home. It's not as if he can just hop on a plane during an off-weekend and be home in a few hours, or even hop in the car for a quick drive.

So, it's easy to see why the question hit an emotional nerve with Archie, which was actually a beautiful moment for the freshman punter.

"He’s 18 years old, leaves home for the first time, goes to a different country, and leaves his family (who) he’s unbelievably close to," Special Teams coach Mike Ekler mentioned. "That kid knows every one of his teammates, and his teammates love him because of the energy he brings in the building, not just because of what he can do with the football."

Luckily for Archie, his family will be visiting soon, which isn't always the case for international athletes that come to America to pursue their dreams.