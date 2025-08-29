Nebraska Cornhuskers Cowardly Delete Incredible Taylor Swift Tweet, Screenshots Go Viral

Nebraska deleted an absolutely hilarious tweet featuring Taylor Swift. The Cornhuskers opened the season with a win over Cincy.

Nebraska's social media team, apparently, doesn't have the guts to get in the trenches and ride out a battle.

The Cornhuskers opened the season on Thursday night with a gritty 20-17 win over Cincy at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Rhule is definitely building the program up in the proper direction. It was also a star-studded affair with newly engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance. The latter played his college football for the Bearcats.

Nebraska deletes Taylor Swift tweet.

Following the win, the Cornhuskers had a little fun at T-Swift and Travis Kelce's expense by photoshopping her engagement photo to feature Herbie the Husker.

The caption simply stated, "Change of plans."

A+ tweet. Simple. Straight to the point. No fat on the bone.

Unfortunately, the cowards running Nebraska's social media ultimately deleted the tweet. I guess the backlash was just too much to handle.

Pathetic.

Everyone thinks they're a gunfighter until the first rifle round cracks over their head. Then, many people realize they're not about that life. No shame in it, but I think it's safe to say the people running Nebraska's social accounts are absolutely not ready to sling bullets online.

The tweet featuring Swift was not just funny, but also timely. They should have refused to back down. Lean into it. Embrace the rage. Let the hate fuel you. The Cornhuskers won the game. They should be dunking on people. To the victor go the spoils.

Instead, they let a bunch of Swiftie accounts bully them into taking it down. You would need the military to get me to surrender after a social media war started.

Go down emptying every last magazine you have. Take everything. Admit nothing. Instead, Nebraska chose to bend the knee.

So pathetic that it makes me wonder if the football program is officially cooked.

Do you think Nebraska should have kept the tweet up? Hit me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com with your thoughts.

P.S.: I once received a credible death threat from a deranged LSU fan vowing to come to the Hookstead Compound (location classified) and kill me. I laughed my ass and just figured we could figure out who drew faster. He never showed up. Shocking.