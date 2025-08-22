Get Ready To Booze! Nebraska Football Will Stock Insane Amount Of Beer At Home Games

Nebraska football fans will be able to pick from a variety of popular beers at home games this season.

Nebraska's football program will stock a significant amount of beer for home games this season.

There was a time in college football when alcohol sales were incredibly rare and viewed as borderline taboo.

Fortunately, the people in charge woke up and realized it was a great way to enhance the game day experience and make some big money.

Nebraska approved beer sales in 2024, and the 2025 season will be the first one with it fully implemented. They plan on showing up stocked and stacked.

Nebraska will carry a lot of beer at home games.

Nebraska fans are gearing up for what should be a solid season, but if things go south, they won't have to watch sober.

Central Nebraska Today reported that Memorial Stadium will stock 120,000 beers at every single home game in Lincoln this season.

Fans will be able to pick from Bud Light (gross), Coors Light, Modelo, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Busch Light, High Noon and Nütrl, according to the same report.

If I know Nebraska fans as well as I think I do (I know them *VERY* well), then I think they're going to look at 120,000 beers stocked at every game as a challenge.

Nebraska fans are great people. Some of the best people in the country. True salt of the Earth individuals.

They also like to drink. A lot. I know that because I took a trip to Lincoln in 2019, and they wouldn't stop buying me, and a couple of the people with me, beers.

Enjoy it, Nebraska fans. Enjoy it. It's been a long time coming, and those beers will taste like gold if the team is winning. If they're losing, then allow it to numb the pain. Either way, it's great news. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.