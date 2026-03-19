Nebraska Fans Raid Free Bud Light Fridges After Cornhuskers Finally Win NCAA Tournament Game

Nebraska finally won an NCAA Tournament game, and fans immediately responded by doing what any rational human would—grabbing free beer.

What better way to celebrate Nebraska's first ever NCAA Tournament win by raiding a Bud Light fridge at local bars around Omaha and Lincoln?

Not only was history on the line today against Troy, but the opportunity for fans to celebrate with free alcohol was on the line for the Cornhuskers.

Thanks to Anheuser-Busch, multiple locked refrigerators were placed around bars throughout the state, with the only way for the locks to be taken off coming if the Cornhuskers were able to snap a program-history losing streak.

Did the waiting payoff for fans? Without a doubt, as the Cornhuskers boat-raced the Trojans to secure their first NCAA win in program history. Entering their game in Oklahoma City, Nebraska was 0-8 in the postseason.

But, there was resounding hope within the Cornhusker fan base that this would be the year they finally win a noteworthy game.

Adding incentives for fans, Bud Light threw in a kicker for a number of local bars: If they win, the beer celebration would be on the house.

And, the fans who got ahold of these free beers would also have a piece of memorabilia, given that Bud Light was releasing a limited-edition can for the celebration.

Look, you have to feel for Nebraska basketball fans. Not winning an NCAA Tournament game up until Thursday had to be agonizing.

But, sports bars had an extra incentive for fans to join them on Thursday afternoon, especially if they didn't have to pay for the celebration that would be coming.

We've seen Bud Light do this type of giveaway in the past, but I can't think of a more deserving group of fans than the Cornhuskers.

Drink that beer, Nebraskans, you've earned it through years of heartbreak while watching rivals enjoy success during the NCAA Tournament.

I can't imagine what Bud Light will do if the Cornhuskers go on a March Madness run over the next few weeks.