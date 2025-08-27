Nebraska End Zone Paint Job At Arrowhead Stadium Looks Like An Eye Doctor Test

Is that what that says?

While we got a little Week 0 taster this past weekend, the first full weekend of college football gets underway on Thursday night with a handful of games. This includes one that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

It's a cool way to get the season started, but the field — or at least one end zone — might need a bit of a touch-up before kickoff.

A video has been making the rounds of the field with the lines and end zones painted up with the Bearcats logo in one and the Nebraska logo in the other.

The only problem is that the Nebraska logo is incredibly hard to read.

Does that even say "NEBRASKA?" I feel like I'm trying to read the chart at the eye doctor.

Now, it's important to note that there isn't a ton of contrast between the red of the logo and the green of the end zone grass, which certainly doesn't help the visibility factor.

In fact, now that I think about it, if you're red-green colorblind, there's a good chance you didn't notice any logo in that second end zone at all.

It also didn't help matters that that might be the most crispy, clean Cincinnati logo I've ever seen in my life.

As for those two Big 12 logos, you'd think they'd pop a Big Ten logo on there too, since it's a neutral site game, but the Bearcats are the designated home team, which could explain why their conference is represented twice.

Maybe they can get that fixed up ahead of Thursday, but it's been a tough start to the college football season for legible on-field paint.

When Iowa State and Kansas State opened their seasons last weekend in Dublin, Ireland, it rained pretty much the entire game, making it nearly impossible to see any of the lines on the field.