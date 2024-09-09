Nebraska Savagely Trolls Colorado With Hilarious Move: VIDEO

Nebraska went the extra mile to twist the knife into Colorado after destroying the Buffaloes on the field.

Deion Sanders and his team got absolutely hammered in Lincoln this past weekend 28-10, and it was beyond embarrassing.

The Cornhuskers were up 28-0 at halftime. For a team with so much hype and drama, the Buffaloes looked horrible.

Well, the situation didn't improve after the game.

Nebraska trolls Colorado after massive win.

Nebraska players in the locker room fired up Shedeur Sanders awful rap song and openly mocked it while celebrating the win.

Colorado was taking Ls on and off the field Saturday night in Lincoln. Watch the hilarious video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.

Absolutely savage. This is what makes college football so great. Colorado is a fraud program that got exposed, and the players decided to continue crushing them after the clock hit zero.

Dylan Raiola, who appears to be the real deal, also trolled Shedeur's idiotic watch stunt. Complete domination on and off the field for the Cornhuskers.

There are some moments that unite everyone, and it appears Colorado getting rocked in a rivalry game against Nebraska is one of those moments. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.