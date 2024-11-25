Nebraska Coach Grabbed By Police Office After Bizarre Exchange: WATCH

Nebraska assistant coach Donovan Raiola was caught on video in a bizarre exchange after beating Wisconsin.

The Cornhuskers smashed the Badgers over the weekend 44-25, and it's just the latest frustrating moment of the season for Luke Fickell's program.

However, the most interesting part of the night might not have actually been during the game. It came afterward when players and coaches were leaving the field.

Wisconsin cop grabs Nebraska coach Donovan Raiola.

A video shared by Mike DiGiacomo shows the Nebraska OL coach, who is Dylan Raiola's uncle, walking past Fickell and the staffers with him when things turned very tense.

Raiola appeared to say something causing the members of the Wisconsin team to snap around in his direction. At that point, a police officer on Fickell's security detail took off after Raiola and grabbed him.

After a short exchange, Raiola was cut loose and the officer returned to the area of the Wisconsin staffers. You can watch the truly bizarre situation unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As of publication, nobody on the internet seems to have any idea what sparked the situation. There's been no clear reporting.

Due to the field being stormed by Nebraska students, it's reasonable to wonder if the officer didn't know Donovan Raiola - who played for the Badgers - was a coach and might have thought he was an angry fan.

That would explain why he reacted so quickly. However, it doesn't explain what was said in order to spark the situation to begin with.

Everyone around Fickell turned to look like they were shocked and stunned at something. Then, the cop took off.

Hopefully, it was all nothing more than a misunderstanding, which seems likely. The cop did run back after a brief conversation and didn't appear too fired up. Weird all around. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.