West Virginia Coach Makes Insane Comments Directed At Frustrated Fans

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown made some of the most delusional comments you'll ever hear.

The Mountaineers are currently 3-3 after falling to Iowa State this past weekend. It looks like it's shaping up to be another disappointing season in Morgantown.

Brown is a very mediocre 34-32 since making his debut with the program in 2019. He had a solid 9-4 season last year. Other than that one-off season, he's finished under .500 three times and has not had a single other impressive run.

There's no question Brown is on the hot seat, and the WVU coach seems to be digging the hole deeper.

Neal Brown hopes fans at least enjoy tailgating.

Given the state of West Virginia football, it probably wouldn't be very wise to attempt to offer much of a spin. Just own up to the situation and say as little as possible. The WVU coach chose a very different path. He implied the real goal is just a fun game day experience.

Brown told the media the following Monday when discussing frustrated fans:

"I get that they want to win. But what I would say is did they have a good time? Did they enjoy it? It was a pretty good atmosphere. You know, I’m assuming they probably had a pretty good time tailgating. So, if they’re in the deal for enjoyment then I would come back. I looked at the weather and it’s going to be nice again. It's a night game, and we need them to provide a home field advantage. I get it they're frustrated we didn't win. We've played a tough schedule. Everyone who's beat us hasn't lost. That's not an excuse. It's just the truth."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Truly some of the most tone-deaf comments we've ever heard come from a college football coach. It's almost hard to believe this is real and not some bad "SNL" skit.

Did you have a couple beers at the tailgate? Was the weather nice? Did you get to spend some time with your buddies?

If so, stop complaining about the fact the team is 3-3 and has had one good season since hiring Brown. Fans should really stop being so ungrateful by *checks notes* demanding the football team wins games.

If Neal is trying to get fired to enjoy a big buyout, then I think it's safe to say these comments might help his cause. What a truly wild thing to tell fans. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.