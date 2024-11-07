NCAA Votes To Allow CHL Players To Make Jump To College Hockey

The college hockey landscape just changed in a major way on Thursday with news that the NCAA had voted to allow players with previous pro experience to compete at the NHL level, opening the door for the Canadian Hockey League and more to make the jump to college hockey.

The vote came during a meeting of the NCAA Division I Council which approved a proposal that allows players from the CHL — comprised of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) — who were previously considered to be professionals.

Of course, that's a bit ridiculous, considering the extent of players' compensation in those leagues is a $600 stipend to cover expenses.

But what really forced the NCAA's hand was a series of lawsuits alleging that not allowing CHL players violates US antitrust laws.

So, the easiest way to get rid of those lawsuits? Just get rid of the rule.

Now, the big question is what this means for college hockey. Most believe it's a good thing — I do — but that remains to be seen. All we know is that things will get different.

"College hockey gets deeper and more Canadian," an unnamed Hockey East coach told The Athletic.

What's interesting is that this rule may also make college hockey an option for European players who have some professional experience under their belt as well.

I think this is going to be a great thing for players. I never really liked that at around 15 or 16, high-level players had to decide if they wanted to go the CHL route or play in the NCAA. If they chose CHL but eventually felt like the NCAA would help their development better; too late.

Well, not anymore.

We're certainly going to see dominos falling in a hurry. Braxton Whitehead of the WHL's Regina Pats was the first player to verbally commit to an NCAA program — in this case, Arizona State — and did so a couple of months ago in anticipation of this decision.