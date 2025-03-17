NCAA Tournament Tip-Off Times Announced, So Get Your Work Excuses Ready: Here's A Few Good Options

It's time to put together your best excuses to get off work on Thursday and Friday, as the NCAA Tournament begins this week, with tip-off times being announced.

This is certainly the most wonderful time of the year, and I know you have all come up with some great excuses over the years on how to get out of work, but I would imagine your bosses have figured out some of the workarounds from past years.

So, it's time to come up with some new material as we prepare to kick this thing off on Thursday. As for the tip-off times for the opening rounds, CBS has officially released the start times of each game.

Ok, if you have any minor procedures that need to be taken care of, I'd go ahead and call your doctor tomorrow and see if they can slide you in for Wednesday. This will give you a few days of ‘rest’, so you can lay on the couch and watch basketball from start to finish on Thursday and Friday.

As for what to expect, the field is loaded this year with entertaining matchups that will draw a lot of attention. If you're a North Carolina fan, you better thank AD Bubba Cunningham for getting the Tar Heels in, so make sure you're watching this week, just as a thank you to CBS for their television ratings.

Best Excuses For Getting Out Of Work For NCAA Tournament

Please do not relay to your bosses where you received this information from, as I don't need my DM's or inbox to be blown up with agitated folks that are mad you didn’t show up for work.

But, here are a few excuses that could come in handy over the next few weeks.

You Have A Family Problem, Significant Other Is Sick

Ok, this one is tricky, as you have to play this one the right way. Don't tell them someone in your family has passed away. That's a bit much. But, maybe your significant other has come down with a bad stomach bug, and they need you around to take care of them. Obviously, this is the most caring thing you can do as a spouse, and you can get the other person to help you out with this excuse. Sure, they might see through it, but make sure the person you're taking care of is not posting pictures from the mall or hanging out with their girlfriends.

You Were Not Feeling Good, So It's Best To Log-Off Or Stay Home

Alright, if you're going to try and pull this one off, make sure to post some kind of meme or social media post letting the world know that you've come down with what everyone else has been getting. A picture of you laying in bed with a box of tissues, maybe some NyQuil and a bowl of soup is probably your best option when trying to attract just enough attention.

Remember, you can't test for a migraine or diarrhea. But, you don't want to make it seem like you're dying.

My Internet Is Down, Remote Work Has Been Halted

For this one, you had better make sure to call your internet provider and setup an appointment for them to come out. Obviously, you can just cancel it after the week is over, because we all know it takes forever for these companies to actually schedule an appointment. But, make sure you get proof that they are coming out, because we all know that a huge portion of this country is working remotely right now. For all the federal workers, this excuse will not make the cut, since you've been told to return to the office. Just blame that one on the new administration. But get the proof that an appointment has been scheduled!

Use Your PTO Time, Even Though The Timing Is Cutting It Short

The most obvious solution to your problem is using your own paid time off to enjoy the tournament. You've earned it, so if you feel like the NCAA Tournament if worth it, then have at it. I'm sure your boss will not be happy about how you've taken time off with just a few days notice, but that's their problem to deal with. But remember, you're using vacation days, so think about it long and hard before giving them notice of your upcoming absence.

Alright, that's enough for now. I can’t give you all the secrets folks around me have used over the years. But, I do want to know how you plan on getting out of work, if your boss is the type of person who doesn't enjoy the pageantry of March Madness.

Send me your best excuses that have been used in the past, and I'll include them this week in our coverage. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and we'll help some others out if they're caught in a jam.

Enjoy the NCAA Tournament and continue following OutKick for the latest NCAA Tournament coverage this week.