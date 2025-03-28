Sweet Sixteen Notebook: Houston, Purdue, Tennessee, Kentucky Ready For Madness Inside Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - I have to give the folks working at Lucas Oil Stadium some credit. The setup for Friday's Sweet Sixteen, which pits Tennessee vs. Kentucky and Houston vs. Purdue, looks a lot better than I thought it would before stepping inside the stadium this week.

We are gearing up for an explosive night of basketball, especially when you consider the number of fans that will be in attendance. There will obviously be a large contingent of Purdue faithful, given that they are only located 67 miles from Lucas Oil Stadium. But, don't forget about the ‘Blue Mist’ that will travel in droves to Indianapolis to watch Kentucky play Tennessee.

As for the Vols and Houston faithful, I do expect them to have a presence inside the stadium, but not make much difference in the game. And, that's not a shot at either fanbase, it's just reality. On Thursday, I noticed that stadium officials had opened the 600 section to ticket buyers, which is a good sign for those wanting to attend the game.

The bad news is that you're going to be paying $100 to sit so far up in the rafters that you might want to watch for airplanes. But, if you can afford it, hopefully the experience is worth it.

As for my notes taken on Thursday and early Friday morning, we have a few things to discuss.

Rick Barnes Is Not Ready To Retire From Tennessee

There has obviously been a lot of chatter surrounding the Vols head coach as his team plays in the NCAA Tournament. Would this be his final year coaching at Tennessee? While some want to think that losing guys like Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack would be a reason for him to go ahead and retire, the Vols coach is not listening to anyone else, besides God.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Rick Barnes made it clear that he's not being called to leave the game of basketball.

"No, I haven't thought about it. You know what? My last press conference at Texas, when I was fired, the last question someone asked me was, 'Do you think you'll coach again,'" Barnes recalled. "And I had already accepted the University of Tennessee job. I made the comment, yeah, probably sooner than you think. And I literally walked out of that press conference, got on a plane and went to Knoxville."

"At the time when something like that happens, the movement parts, in/out, you're somewhat numb. But I made the comment that, the athletic director at the time, Steve Patterson, fired me. He didn't really fire me; he just carried out what God wanted him to do because I truly believe that God brought me to Knoxville for a reason. And everything that I do I want to live on that platform. It's the most important thing to me. It's more important than winning that game tomorrow. And I think God will make it perfectly clear when he wants me to step down and my time will be up. But it's not now."

So, there you have it. Rick Barnes is once again denying the premise that this could be his final season at Tennessee. Just knowing the head coach, he wouldn't make this public anyway. If he were to actually leave, it wouldn't be announced at the NCAA tournament. I can promise you that.

Kelvin Sampson Can Get Pretty Spicy In Press Conferences

If you were wondering about Kelvin Sampon's thoughts on returning to the State of Indiana to coach, the Houston coach did not care enough to give much of an answer.

"Doesn't mean anything to me. I'm just looking forward to playing Purdue Friday night," Sampson replied.

Since the game against Purdue is not going to start till at least 10:20 ET tonight, it's going to be a long day for the Cougars waiting around for such a late start. Obviously, this is something that the coaching and training staff have to keep in mind when it comes to a schedule for the players.

But, this wasn't the problem Kelvin Sampson was worried about discussing before his team took to the court tonight against Purdue. No, the Houston coach was concerned about how to keep his grandkids occupied for the entire day, and way into the night.

"I'm more concerned about my grandkids. I let my grandkids go to the game. One is 4 and one is 7. There's just so much "Dino Ranch" you can put on the iPads," Sampson jokingly said. "And you have the little tube of the "Little Dinos," that, around 10, 10:30, it's just tough.

"We had a late game in Wichita against Gonzaga. I don't remember what time that game started, but I know that riding the bus back to the plane, my grandson was laying on one leg asleep and my granddaughter was up against my shoulder asleep. So, when I saw the time come out, my first thought was them."

I'll be honest, that's actually something I'd be concerned about as well, especially with a bunch of kids bored out of their minds. And no, I'm not talking about his players.

The Cougars will certainly be playing a road game tonight, being that Purdue is just 85 miles away. Maybe the Kentucky and Tennessee fans hanging around for the second game will decide to give Houston a little love with their cheering.

Either way, it's going to be a late night, and morning, inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kentucky Players Have Seen The Zakai Zeigler Photo From Rupp Arena

There was a picture floating around on the internet this week of Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler pointing at the Kentucky logo last weekend, using his middle finger. If you have forgotten, both Auburn and Tennessee played at Rupp Arena for their opening round games.

Following the Vols win over UCLA, Zakai Zeigler posed for a photo inside Kentucky's facility, pretty much giving the bird while pointing towards the Wildcats logo. This was clearly going to get back to Kentucky players, since it was posted on social media by a photographer that was covering Tennessee.

So, did the Kentucky players see the picture? What do you think?

While it's really not a big deal, and Zakai was having some fun, Kentucky coaches told their players not to discuss it, much. That didn’t stop Lamont Butler and others from having some fun with the questions from local Wildcat reporters in Indianapolis.

The advice I have for fans of all teams playing tonight inside Lucas Oil Stadium is to pace yourself. It's going to be a long day, so don't hit the sauce too early. Maybe you can enjoy a few drinks while having lunch, then get a nice nap afterward. Judging by the skunk smell in the air around downtown Indianapolis over the past few days, it could be a highly entertaining crowd tonight, if those who partake aren't at the concession stand all evening, trying to take care of the munchies.

Enjoy the night, and make sure to tip your waiters!