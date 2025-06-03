Road To Omaha: NCAA's College Baseball Super Regional Schedule Released, Betting Odds For CWS Champion

If you aren't a college baseball fan, I would highly advise you to start tuning in to some of the action that is playing out on the field this week, as we inch closer to the College World Series.

As we saw over the last four days, there was an uptick in upsets that transpired around the sport, which shocked those who watch the sport on a consistent basis. I don't think anyone saw No. 1 Vanderbilt and No. 1 Texas being eliminated after the first weekend, especially on their home fields.

But, this is what makes the sport so unpredictable, with Murray State being a perfect example after shocking No. 10 Ole Miss, and advancing to the Super Regionals to face Duke this weekend. If Major League Baseball is your thing, then maybe you should give college baseball a try. I promise you that it will be entertaining.

Just imagine a college football crowd, but packed into a small baseball stadium that might hold 14,000 people. It's raucous, with fans turning their home parks into what feels like a battlefield for opposing teams. Sometimes it works out in the home team's favor, and sometimes it blows up in their face, thanks to a hard-nosed team looking to pull off the upset.

Take for instance Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU, where fans bring together a mixture of Mardi Gras and college football Saturdays. Or, traveling on the road to Arkansas, where fans will camp out for days in advance for outfield tickets, looking to cause as much chaos as possible for the opposing fans.

And, if your team gets through the Super Regionals this weekend, I highly advise you to make the trip to Omaha for the College World Series. Being in that city during the two-week span is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which I promise you is worth the trip. If you only travel to Nebraska for a few days of baseball, you will head home wanting to return next season.

As for the upcoming weekend, we have a slate of games that will most certainly have fans clamoring to find the best ways to get out of work, just so they can enjoy a few days of baseball action that will have chills rolling down the back of your spine.

If it's anything like what we just watched in Regional play, I would guess that you'll be satisfied with staying up late on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night to watch the action unfold.

NCAA Super Regional Schedule Released. Get The Yard Work Done Early

Now that the opening weekend has come and gone, we are set for the Super Regionals, which will determine who gets an opportunity to fight for a national championship.

On Tuesday, the schedule was released, and we've got plenty of action that should have viewers glued to their televisions for the weekend. Here are the scheduled start times for action on Friday, with four games set to begin, according to the NCAA.

Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), Saturday 11 a.m. (ESPN), Sunday (TBD)

No. 9 Florida St. (41-14) at No. 8 Oregon St. (45-13-1)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), Saturday 9 p.m. (ESPN2), Sunday (TBD)

Arizona (42-18) at No. 5 North Carolina (45-13)

12 p.m. (ESPN2), Saturday 12 p.m. (ESPN2), Sunday (TBD)

No. 13 Coastal Carolina (51-11) at No. 4 Auburn (41-18)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), Saturday 3 p.m. (ESPN2), Sunday (TBD)

Games That Start On Saturday

UTSA (47-13) at No. 15 UCLA (45-16)

7 p.m. (ESPNU), Sunday 3 p.m. (TBD), Monday (TBD)

Murray St. (42-14) at Duke (40-19)

1 p.m. (ESPNU), Sunday 12 p.m. (TBD), Monday (TBD)

West Virginia (44-14) at No. 6 LSU (46-15)

2 p.m. (ESPN), Sunday 6 p.m. (ESPN2), Monday (TBD)

No. 14 Tennessee (46-17) at No. 3 Arkansas (46-13)

5 p.m. (ESPN), Sunday 3 p.m. (ESPN), Monday (TBD)

Betting Odds To Win The College World Series

Heading into the weekend, without the top-two seeds still in the tournament, the betting odds have shifted, with three SEC teams sitting atop the current board for College World Series champion.

Obviously, after what we witnessed this past weekend, anything can happen in Super Regional play, so maybe taking a gamble would be the best option for now. Here are the current odds, according to FanDuel.

LSU Tigers +310

Arkansas Razorbacks +400

Tennessee Volunteers +600

North Carolina Tar Heels +700

Auburn Tigers +1000

Oregon State Beavers +1200

Florida State Seminoles +1300

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers +1500

UCLA Bruins +2000

Duke Blue Devils +2600

Louisville Cardinals +2800

UTSA Roadrunners +3700

Arizona Wildcats +4000

Miami Hurricanes +4200

West Virginia Mountaineers +6000

Murray State Racers +11000

Go ahead and throw some money on Coastal Carolina or even Oregon State to win a national championship. You might as well, given how those two teams played this past weekend. If you're feeling really lucky, put some cash on Murray State to continue their magical run.

Either way, we're set for another weekend of potential chaos in the NCAA Tournament.

Just take my advice. Tune into the action on Friday and Saturday. I promise you won't be disappointed.