College Football Undergoes Massive Change With NCAA Transfer Portal, Including When Head Coach Is Fired

The NCAA is eliminating the spring transfer portal window, while also changing when players can enter after their head coach is fired.

College football is once again undergoing a major transformation — this time involving the number of transfer portal periods available to athletes.

As we've previously reported, there’s been a strong push within the coaching community for the NCAA to revise the current transfer portal windows and eliminate the spring period that has frustrated many across college athletic

The arguments have centered around whether players should be allowed to transfer after spring practice. Coaches have grown increasingly frustrated with losing players right before summer workouts begin — a situation that has forced programs to reshuffle rosters on short notice.

Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was among the notable examples of players leaving after spring ball.

Now, after a few years of discussion, the Division I oversight committee has recommended a massive change, which will pass following a vote on Wednesday.

Spring Portal Period Eliminated, Only One Transfer Window Now

The oversight committee has now made the recommendation to modify the current calendar. On Wednesday, the administrative committee will vote to approve the changes, which will then start a new transfer portal window.

Moving forward, there will now be just one transfer period for athletes that runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. This is a pretty substantial change from the past, where players had a 30-day window to transfer during the winter, and usually while teams were still participating in the postseason.

Although there will still be college Football Playoff games taking place during this new period, with the semifinals scheduled for Jan. 8 and 9, players participating will have an additional five days to make a decision once their season ends.

Although the window has been shortened, players do not have to sign with a school during this new period. They only have to enter their names into the database, which then gives them the opportunity to explore their options.

Given that schools will start the winter semester at different times, this could be an advantage for some.

NCAA Changing When Players Enter Portal After Head Coach Fired

Another key update affects players whose head coach is fired. Under the old rule, players had a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal once their head coach was dismissed — as seen recently with UCLA and Virginia Tech after the departures of DeShaun Foster and Brent Pry.

Now, players cannot enter the transfer portal until five days AFTER the next head coach is announced, or officially hired. And, they will have only 15 days to enter the portal, a major shift from the 30-day window currently in place.

This will be an interesting situation to follow, especially since we have seen countless numbers of players enter the portal right after the head coach was fired.

So, the athletes will have to wait to make a move, which gives the new head coach an opportunity to at least gauge the interest of his new roster before players decide to leave.

While this does alleviate some of the pressure from athletic directors who are looking to make a change, but don’t want to risk their rosters being destroyed, the upcoming firings that will take place will be an interesting case study.