Postgame Brawl Ensues After UNC Loses Last Game Under Mack Brown To NC State

If you didn’t get enough postgame brawls after the Michigan-Ohio State ending, don't worry because NC State and North Carolina were ready to throw hands.

After NC state defeated the Tar Heels 35-30 on Saturday night, tempers flared once again in college football, thanks to the Wolfpack looking to extend their celebration.

Just as we witnessed at Ohio State, an NC State player went to grab their flag, hoping to plant it at midfield in Chapel Hill. Unfortunately for the Woldpack, there were enough North Carolina players still on the field to try and halt the action.

As expected, both teams ended up fighting all over the field, leading to coaches and security trying to break things up, which did not end up working.

There was certainly something in the air on this ‘Rivalry Saturday’ across college football, with multiple postgame fights breaking out, mostly due to opposing teams celebrating.

Obviously, the melee following the Ohio State vs. Michigan game was all over social media, with players getting pepper-sprayed. Officials for North Carolina tried to break things up in Chapel Hill, but this was like a Survivor Series moment, with it escalating all across the field.

Certainly not a good look, but NC State should've known that this was coming.

Something About Planting Flags In College Football

What we witnessed in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday will be discussed for a very long time, given that the Buckeyes once again found a way to lose to Michigan. The fireworks did not help Ryan Day, but that obviously had nothing to do with them losing to the Wolverines once again.

We knew this would be a heated day in college football, but I imagine most folks didn’t think one of the main culprits was going to be a flag.

As for what comes next, one would think conference officials will levy some type of penalties towards each school involved in a post-game fight on Saturday.

The regular season finale in college football certainly delivered, as we head towards championship weekend, with the final playoff rankings coming in two weeks.