NBC Manages To Mention Taylor Swift During Bears - Texans In Most Annoying Way Imaginable

It's become an unwritten rule during NFL broadcasts that Taylor Swift simply must be mentioned no matter the situation or which teams are actually playing on the field, and NBC checked the box in super-annoying fashion on Sunday night.

The Houston Texans played host to the Chicago Bears on ‘Sunday Night Football,' but given that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming Sunday night, NBC had to tease the matchup with a mention of Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

NBC producers and analyst Mike Tirico didn't simply mention Swift's name or flash a photo of her from earlier in the day cheering on the Chiefs in Kansas City. Instead, they managed to get two cameras on Chicago's Tory Taylor and D'Andre Swift to spell out ‘Taylor Swift’ with their names.

The full split-screen look really took things to a new level of cringe.

You can only imagine groans around the country from Bears and Texans fans when their TVs were covered with a Taylor Swift promo during a close game that Houston ultimately managed to win, 19-13.

As for Swift's other half, Kelce has gotten off to a very slow start to the newest NFL season. After hauling in three catches for 34 yards in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, he managed just one catch for five yards during the Chiefs' come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Kelce has just 39 receiving yards and zero touchdowns this season after having two touchdowns to his name through the first two games of last season.