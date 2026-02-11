NBC Apologizes For Pronoun Usage In Women’s Moguls, Because Of Course It Did

The apology came with a replay removal after the women’s moguls international broadcast referred to Elis Lundholm, a female, as “she."

Sometimes, real life is more satirical than even the most adept satirist on the planet, and NBC, via an international Olympics feed on Peacock during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, decided to provide us with a perfect example of this by apologizing after non-NBC commentators referred to female skier Elis Lundholm as ‘she’ during the women’s moguls event.

Seriously, this actually happened.

As OutKick previously reported, Lundholm has decided that she is a man. Due to women’s category eligibility policies, Lundholm reportedly does not take testosterone and has not had any "gender-affirming" surgeries. Lundholm is just a woman who cuts her hair short, wears baggy clothes and demands that everyone call her a man and refer to her using "he/him" pronouns.

During the women's moguls event, the one in which Lundholm competes, the international feed of the Olympics coverage committed the egregious sin of referring to a woman, competing in women's sports, as "she." The horror!

NBC Apologizes, Removes Replay

OutKick would love to provide the footage of this atrocity, but NBC removed the replay of the feed and apologized for the commentators' abominable behavior.

"NBC Sports takes this matter seriously," an NBC spokesperson said in a statement to OutKick. "We streamed an international feed with non-NBCUniversal commentators who misgendered Olympian Elis Lundholm. We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed."

Good. We can't have rogue feeds on Peacock referring to a female skier as "she." Kids could be watching and what would they think? That our sex is determined by biology and not based on our "feelings"? We certainly can't have an entire generation believing that biology, common sense, and reality are important.

If that happened, our society might function properly, and we know the left-wingers certainly don't want that.

For the record, Lundholm finished 29th out of 30 skiers during the first qualification run. The only skier Lundholm beat was a racer who received a DNS (did not start). Lundholm's score of 12.05 (out of 100) trailed 28th place finisher Charlotte Wilson by nearly 38 points.

Lundholm performed slightly better in the second qualification run but still failed to qualify for the finals and finished with the lowest average score of all skiers who competed in the women's moguls event.

A ‘transgender man’ (which Lundholm claims to be) is a man, we are told. Yet the event category is still women’s moguls. So why is a self-identified man competing in women’s sports?

The answer is obvious. Lundholm can barely compete with women at the elite level. How do you think she would fare against men?

As important as Lundholm's "gender identity" might be to the athlete, there's one thing that's more important: winning. Unfortunately, Lundholm didn't come close to winning while competing against women.

That’s why this story isn’t really about pronoun usage by a sports commentator. It’s about whether we’re allowed to acknowledge reality.