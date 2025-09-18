NBA's Trae Young Hits Back At Patrick Beverley For Disrespectful Comments

Trae Young and Patrick Beverley are locked in a full-blown NBA beef, trading shots over who’s got the better legacy.

It started on Sept. 12 when Beverley, never shy about running his mouth, went after the Atlanta Hawks guard.

Pat Bev also accused Young of being a bad leader, a bad teammate, and proof of what he sees as the NBA’s fading competitive fire.

"They don’t think he’s a good leader, they don’t think he’s a good teammate," Beverley said, citing unnamed Hawks players.

"Trae, you can score all the points you want. You can make all the money you want. You can have all the assists you want. You can do all that, if you don’t win, that [expletive] don’t matter. When you retire, they are going to forget you fast."

Beverley used his playoff record as ammo.

"He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine," Bev said.

"My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs once in the Western Conference. His rebuttal is probably going to be, ‘Yeah, you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. This is why it’s a team."

For Beverley, it was the ultimate role-player’s flex. Young, knowing he's the better player, didn’t hold back.

On Wednesday, he hit back with a 12-minute response on his podcast, daring Beverley to drop the names of the players supposedly trashing him.

"I know you were labeled as a tough defender… a great defender, and the accolades say that you were, but I promise you, any time you was on the court with me, I was never scared of you," Young said.

"I was never scared of Patty Bev. I promise you. And as you can tell, Patty don’t scare me now." He also jabbed at Beverley’s right to critique stars.

"When I say let us speak for ourselves, I mean just that, Patty. Let the All-Stars speak about us. Let the All-Stars speak about the game. Everybody has an opinion. You have an opinion, but just don’t be disrespectful."

Young clowned Beverley for his petty celebrations, sometimes in the faintest spotlight.

"I win play-in games on the road and I'm ready to get to the playoffs," Young noted. "You win play-in games at home and you standing on the scores table acting like it's a championship."

Fans quickly backed Young, pointing out that in seven career games against Beverley, he’s averaged 28.4 points, 11.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds — numbers that undercut Beverley’s "lockdown defender" rep.

Though Bev knows the troll game better than any NBAer, Young's stats don't lie.

