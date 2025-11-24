NBA's Kyle Kuzma Makes Interesting Point About Gambling Investigation

All BS, as Kyle Kuzma framed it, and maybe he is not wrong.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma just called out the NBA and the feds.

Kuzma caught some attention after posting a blunt Instagram Story blasting federal agents for cracking down on the NBA’s gambling mess instead of, say, looking into Nancy Pelosi’s alleged stock market actions ...

"Somehow the FBI is all over sports betting but let insider trading in the markets run FREEEEEE," Kuzma posted on his Stories.



"It’s all BS!"

The NBA has been spinning since late October, when the FBI and Southern District of New York charged more than thirty people in a sweeping gambling case that has rocked the league.

Portland coach Chauncey Billups was accused of joining mob-backed poker games rigged to cheat players out of cash. He pleaded not guilty, facing charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Miami guard Terry Rozier allegedly leaked inside information to cash prop unders, even sitting out early in a Hornets game to pocket two hundred grand. He also pleaded not guilty.

This comes after former Raptor Jontay Porter was given a lifetime ban for leaking confidential information to sports bettors and betting on NBA games.

Now Kuzma is questioning the feds’ sense of justice, wondering why a player’s parlay draws major manpower while insider trading on Wall Street gets a shrug.

The SEC brings only a handful of insider trading cases each year, even as executives, politicians, and hedge fund managers cash in on private tips with little fallout. A CEO dumps stock on secret news and gets a slap on the wrist.

Meanwhile, a player bricks a few shots and gets a federal probe. That is the imbalance Kuzma is pointing at. Kuzma just said what plenty of people in the league are thinking: the system is uneven.

The twist, of course, is that the NBA helped build this mess.

All BS, as he framed it, and maybe he is not wrong.

