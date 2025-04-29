NBA Vet Kevin Love Receives Heartfelt Support After Dad's Passing

NBA veteran Kevin Love was emotional Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, following the passing of his father, Stan Love, at age 76.

Tributes poured out from around the league, comforting K-Love, who’s been recognized as a good character in the NBA.

Kevin Love, a 17-year veteran and former champion with the Cavs, shared the news of his dad’s passing on Sunday via Instagram, adding that he battled illness.

"Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks," Love posted. "And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate – I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero."

"The words we continuously heard from you in your last chapter were how blessed you’ve been to have such a loving family. And in return how much you’ve loved your wife and kids. Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath. That breath came. And now it’s time to rest."

Stan Love played in the NBA for four years, from 1971 to 1975, for the Washington Bullets and Los Angeles Lakers. Selected ninth overall in the 1971 draft, he averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game throughout his career.

Facing his former team in the elimination Game 4 at Kaseya Center, Love shared a heartfelt exchange with ex-teammate Tristan Thompson.

Thompson hugged Love as the latter wept with his face buried in Thompson’s shoulder, wearing a black hoodie over his head.

Tristan also posted a tribute on X: "My brother [for life]," sharing a video of their pre-game exchange.

More tributes poured out in support of Love and his family.

