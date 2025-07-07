NBA Vet Kevin Love Has Interesting Reaction To Trade from Heat to Jazz

NBA veteran Kevin Love is navigating the business side of the league after being traded from Miami in a seven-team deal announced Monday.

At 36, Love appears eager to continue playing, though he’s expected to negotiate a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz.

Known for his humorous online presence, Love tapped into his wit on Monday, reacting to his trade to Utah, which seems to have caught him off guard after a few years with the Heat.

"Never thought I’d be a math problem. Welcome to the NBA," Love quipped, processing the front-office decision.

Miami’s move to trade Love, a player past his prime, saved the team $4.15 million on its books for the upcoming season.

As part of the deal, the Heat sent Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Jazz.

Love’s claim that he’s been casually discarded by the Heat is notable, given his limited production in recent years.

Last season, he appeared in 23 games for Miami, averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.

In his peak 2013-14 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love averaged an impressive 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds.

Once celebrated as a deep-shooting threat and adept rebounder, Love now embraces a veteran role, aiming to offer "seasoned experience" to playoff-contending teams, which could spark interest from front offices in the coming months.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela