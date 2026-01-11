NBA Suspends Dennis Schroder 3 Games for Attempted Strike on Lakers' Luka Doncic

Dennis Schroder was ready to throw hands, and it's going to cost him BIG.

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder couldn't let bygones be bygones. Now he’s paying for it.

Four years after fumbling an $84 million contract extension, Schroder snapped when new Lakers star Luka Doncic started jabbing at him over missing his big career payday.

During their Dec. 28 blowout, the Lakers' star spent the night reminding Schroder of that lost fortune. Luka reportedly called him a "b*tch" and mocked him throughout the game, saying, "You should've signed that contract."

Dennis was seething during Luka's grillfest.

The Lakers crushed the Kings 125-101, but the real fireworks came after the buzzer.

Schroder reportedly stormed out of the visitors' locker room at Crypto.com Arena, spotted Luka in the hallway, and flipped a lid.

According to reports, Schroder marched up to Luka and threatened to "beat the s**t out of him" and swung, attempting to strike the Serbian.

The NBA stepped in to do some real damage, slapping Shrodes with a three-game suspension.

Announced over the weekend, the Association hammered Schroder with a three-game ban for "confronting and attempting to strike another player."

Schroder will now sit out against Houston, the Lakers rematch, and against the Knicks, costing him nearly $300,000 in salary.

Schroder responded by reposting the league's statement and wrote one word: "attempting," seemingly laughing off the suspension.

Whether that’s a claim that he actually landed a blow or just salty denial, it’s a bad look.

