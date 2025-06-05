NBA Steals NHL’s All-Star Playbook to Revive Fading Showcase Events

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is taking a more successful league’s idea for its All-Star events to rehabilitate the NBA’s struggling showcase events.

Silver confirmed on Wednesday during an appearance on FS1’s Breakfast Ball that the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will adopt a "USA vs. World" format moving forward, drawing inspiration from the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

"What better time to feature some form of USA against the World? I’m not exactly sure what the format will be yet," Silver said. "I paid a lot of attention to what the NHL did, which was a huge success."

The NBA pivoted several times from the traditional East vs. West model, as NBA stars, frankly, stopped trying on the court.

Silver implemented a tournament-style ‘All-Star Game’ this year but it too flopped with fans.

Player empowerment has dulled the All-Star Game’s edge, with stars prioritizing personal brands over competition, and Silver is scrambling to revive All-Star Weekend.

The NHL showcased its 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, replacing its traditional All-Star Game, and ratings were gargantuan.

As reported by OutKick’s Matt Reigle, "The NHL’s 4 Nations Tournament Championship delivered a massive ratings win, with ESPN’s broadcast pulling in 9.3 million U.S. viewers — the most-watched non-Olympic hockey game ever.

"Adding Canadian viewership, the total soared to 16.1 million, nearly rivaling Game 7 of last year’s Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers."

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend took a massive hit in viewership this year. The 2025 All-Star Game drew just 4.7 million viewers, the second-lowest in NBA history, trailing only 2023’s event with 4.6 million.

The Dunk Contest no longer reels in top talent, making it tough for casual fans to stay engaged in a frankly less interesting league.

For decades, the NBA was staple viewing for American sports fans, but nowadays, even Finals games struggle to hold casual viewers’ attention.

