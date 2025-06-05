NBA Steals NHL’s All-Star Playbook to Revive Fading Showcase Events

Another Change.

PublishedUpdated

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is taking a more successful league’s idea for its All-Star events to rehabilitate the NBA’s struggling showcase events.

Silver confirmed on Wednesday during an appearance on FS1’s Breakfast Ball that the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will adopt a "USA vs. World" format moving forward, drawing inspiration from the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. 

NEW YORK - MARCH 27: NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver  speaks to media during a press conference on March 27, 2025 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

"What better time to feature some form of USA against the World? I’m not exactly sure what the format will be yet," Silver said. "I paid a lot of attention to what the NHL did, which was a huge success."

The NBA pivoted several times from the traditional East vs. West model, as NBA stars, frankly, stopped trying on the court. 

Silver implemented a tournament-style ‘All-Star Game’ this year but it too flopped with fans.

READ: 4 Nations Championship Ratings Were Gargantuan; Set Incredible Record

Player empowerment has dulled the All-Star Game’s edge, with stars prioritizing personal brands over competition, and Silver is scrambling to revive All-Star Weekend. 

The NHL showcased its 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, replacing its traditional All-Star Game, and ratings were gargantuan. 

READ: 4 Nations Championship Ratings Were Gargantuan; Set Incredible Record

As reported by OutKick’s Matt Reigle, "The NHL’s 4 Nations Tournament Championship delivered a massive ratings win, with ESPN’s broadcast pulling in 9.3 million U.S. viewers — the most-watched non-Olympic hockey game ever. 

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 19: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talks after the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"Adding Canadian viewership, the total soared to 16.1 million, nearly rivaling Game 7 of last year’s Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers." 

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend took a massive hit in viewership this year. The 2025 All-Star Game drew just 4.7 million viewers, the second-lowest in NBA history, trailing only 2023’s event with 4.6 million. 

The Dunk Contest no longer reels in top talent, making it tough for casual fans to stay engaged in a frankly less interesting league. 

For decades, the NBA was staple viewing for American sports fans, but nowadays, even Finals games struggle to hold casual viewers’ attention.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)