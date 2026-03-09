NBA Saves Hawks From Themselves, Strips Team Of Ridiculous Magic City Night

The NBA just made its first actual "big boy" decision in a long time by stepping in to avoid what would have been an incredibly embarrassing look for the league.

On Monday, just one week before the Atlanta Hawks were scheduled to host a promotional event honoring strip clubs as cultural "institutions," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the league had wisely nixed the March 16 event.

Plans for the night included paying official franchise homage to the famous "Magic City" strip club with lemon pepper wings, live performances by Atlanta's own T.I. and DJ Esco, exclusive merchandise to commemorate the "culture," and more.

Sanctioning the objectification of women under the guise of an NBA team event spawned intense, justified reactions. This was highlighted by a strongly worded essay penned by San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet, which drummed up both fierce support and predictable backlash.

In a necessary announcement, Silver noted that after speaking with Hawks brass, the league decided it was best to pull the plug. While the outcry over the cancellation might be loud, this is essentially the league stepping in to spank a wailing baby to correct its behavior. Canceling the promotion was the only viable option; allowing the Hawks to go through with it would have been an abysmal look for the entire organization.

"When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale. While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community."

Explicitly or not, the event was in incredibly poor taste. It was championed largely by mouth-breathing fans rather than true fans of the game, a sentiment shared by several players who actively objected to Atlanta's ridiculous idea for a promo night. Letting an NBA franchise officially celebrate strip-club culture as a marketing gimmick would have been beyond tacky; it would have been an institutional embarrassment.



Naturally, Luke Kornet drew backlash from real "stand-up" guys like Draymond Green, who publicly praised stripping as a real "art." Meanwhile, former Hawks player Al Horford joined Kornet in calling out the blatant poor taste behind the event.

Unsurprisingly, ticket prices for the game were surging as controversy swirled around the Magic City celebration.

Sure, the night would have been a great content generator for our Culture department here at OutKick. But for a league that often struggles with mainstream relevance, relying on cheap shock value would have looked like nothing more than a desperate play for clout.



Hopefully, this cancellation sends a clear message to teams: think a little smarter next time, rather than waiting to get nudged (or outright disciplined) by the NBA into doing the bare minimum to protect your brand.

