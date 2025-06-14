NBA Refs Let Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Get Away With Blatant Push-Off AND Travel On Crucial Bucket

The NBA has been a joke for about a decade now.

First, there’s the well-documented love affair this league has with wokeness . Ever since the summer of 2020, the league has felt more like a progressive worldview seminar than a sports league.

Then, there’s the complaining and whining from the players. These dudes have this super-weird mentality where they think they’re super tough, yet they act like they’ve been hit by a semi if they are slightly touched.

But then there are the refs, and how they won’t make the most obvious calls even in big situations.

On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 4 of the NBA Finals over the Indiana Pacers, thanks in large part to a 14-3 run in the final four-ish minutes of the game . However, one of the baskets that was a huge momentum swing in that run for OKC should not have counted.

Just look at this play from Thunder point guard and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 2:24 left in the fourth. Play armchair referee for a second and make the call.

I don’t know about you, but I see two things wrong with this picture: an egregious push off, and a travel that covered so much ground that SGA should have brought his passport with him.

Scott Foster was in the perfect position to make either of these calls. But even though he was right there - with no line of sight obstructions - he made no call.

WHAT?!?!?!?!

That basket gave the Thunder a lead they would never surrender.

There’s a fine line between letting the dudes play and knowing when to call something. When you are standing within sitting distance of a guy who is dishing out forearm shivers and stumbling like a drunk man after picking up his dribble, it's time to get the whistle out.

I know Foster has a reputation for missing calls, earning him the nickname " The Extender, " but my gosh dude, that was awful.

Until the NBA fixes this (or Foster gets some glasses), they will be a laughingstock in North American sports.