NBA Star Evan Mobley Earns Whopping $45M Bonus After Winning DPOY

The NBA's newly named Defensive Player of the Year is in for a great payday.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley was crowned on Thursday as the league's best defender, beating out runner-up Dyson Daniels, who averaged 3.0 steals per contest this season. Mobley also became the first-ever Cavs player to win the award.

CLEVELAND - Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers guards Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat during the third quarter of game one of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on April 20, 2025. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Most notably, Mobley surpassed Draymond Green, who finished third in first-place DPOY votes. Womp womp.

Mobley was highly motivated to earn DPOY honors, as the award came with a significant bonus. 

As part of winning DPOY, Mobley will receive an astonishing $45 million bonus, set to be paid out over the next five years.

The amount is truly eyebrow-raising, considering most top NBA players earn $45 million annually.

Watching Mobley's game, it's clear he's worth the money. 

At the rim, Mobley's presence limits opposing big men to roughly 50 percent field-goal accuracy. His speed also allows him to lock down opposing guards and wing players, making him a defensive stalwart all over the court.

In the 2024-25 season, Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, showcasing his mad tenacity.

The former third-overall pick from USC has elevated his Cavs to the Eastern Conference's top seed heading into the playoffs. Last year, Mobley signed a five-year, $224 million contract extension, locking in the dominant Cavs frontcourt alongside Jarrett Allen.

Mobley stated at the start of the NBA season that winning DPOY was a top priority after finishing third in voting last year.

"It definitely was a goal of mine coming into this year," Mobley said. "I put all the work in, so it’s a big day."

Now, Mobley is tasked with helping his Cavs win their way to an NBA title — just about the only expectation left for Cleveland's loaded roster.

