NBA Star Evan Mobley Earns Whopping $45M Bonus After Winning DPOY

The NBA's newly named Defensive Player of the Year is in for a great payday.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley was crowned on Thursday as the league's best defender, beating out runner-up Dyson Daniels, who averaged 3.0 steals per contest this season. Mobley also became the first-ever Cavs player to win the award.

Most notably, Mobley surpassed Draymond Green, who finished third in first-place DPOY votes. Womp womp.

Mobley was highly motivated to earn DPOY honors, as the award came with a significant bonus.

As part of winning DPOY, Mobley will receive an astonishing $45 million bonus, set to be paid out over the next five years.

The amount is truly eyebrow-raising, considering most top NBA players earn $45 million annually.

Watching Mobley's game, it's clear he's worth the money.

At the rim, Mobley's presence limits opposing big men to roughly 50 percent field-goal accuracy. His speed also allows him to lock down opposing guards and wing players, making him a defensive stalwart all over the court.

In the 2024-25 season, Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, showcasing his mad tenacity.

The former third-overall pick from USC has elevated his Cavs to the Eastern Conference's top seed heading into the playoffs. Last year, Mobley signed a five-year, $224 million contract extension, locking in the dominant Cavs frontcourt alongside Jarrett Allen.

Mobley stated at the start of the NBA season that winning DPOY was a top priority after finishing third in voting last year.

"It definitely was a goal of mine coming into this year," Mobley said. "I put all the work in, so it’s a big day."

Now, Mobley is tasked with helping his Cavs win their way to an NBA title — just about the only expectation left for Cleveland's loaded roster.

