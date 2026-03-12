WATCH: NBA Ref Slams Into Sideline Cameraman, Then Hits Him With A Death Glare

he cameraman was not roaming around looking for trouble. He was planted exactly where he was supposed to be.

The Atlanta Hawks took care of business against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night with a 108-97 win, but the biggest hit of the evening happened on the sideline.

NBA referee Sha'Rae Mitchell took an absolutely massive spill in the fourth quarter, and if you ask her, the cameraman might be to blame.

Mitchell was flying down the sideline, laser-focused on the fast-break action developing on the court.

The only issue was she forgot the number one rule of running literally anywhere in life: You actually have to look where you are going.

Instead of watching the sideline traffic, Mitchell slammed full speed into a courtside camera operator.

WATCH:

Let us be crystal clear about what went down here. The cameraman was not roaming around looking for trouble. He was planted exactly where he was supposed to be, just trying to do his job. He had his heavy lens pointed at a courtside fan for a broadcast shot and was completely stationary.

When Mitchell crashed into him, the camera guy did not even budge. He absorbed the hit like a brick wall while Mitchell took the absolute worst of it.

Mitchell was visibly shaken up and holding her head after the collision. She made sure to shoot a massive death glare at the cameraman while complaining to a fellow official.

To her credit, she rubbed some dirt on it and actually stayed in the game to finish out her shift. It is a tough break for the ref, but we have to hold people accountable.

The camera guy was just earning his paycheck.

Officials constantly preach spatial awareness and body control to the players, but they have to practice it themselves. If you are sprinting down the packed sideline of an NBA arena, keep your head on a swivel.

Get well soon, Sha'Rae. Next time, just watch where you are running.

