NBA Not Happy With Joel Embiid Missing Season Opener, Launches Investigation

Uh oh ... the Philadelphia Sixers' star center, Joel Embiid, is missing the start of the season, and the NBA is increasingly suspicious of the team's "load management" tactic, which involves sidelining Embiid for at least the first three games of the year.

As a result, the NBA is reportedly investigating the team's handling of Embiid since it sounds like the Sixers are attempting to bypass the league's efforts to keep players from sitting out games to be healthy for the postseason.

Is the NBA being too stringent, or is the new generation of players too soft and needs to be corrected?

On Wednesday, new ESPN reporter Sham Charania relayed that the NBA is investigating the Sixers for keeping Embiid out of action and hinting at it previously by alluding to a new system of management that will allow Embiid, known for often being injured, to sit certain games like back-to-backs in order to remain healthy.

"The NBA is likely to begin an investigation later this week into the Philadelphia 76ers surrounding the player participation of All-NBA center Joel Embiid," Charania posted on X .

In the 2023-24 season, the NBA implemented rules to discourage players from sitting out games, including setting a limit on the minimum number of games played to be eligible for MVP consideration.

Philadelphia opens the season without Embiid or newly acquired star Paul George, who suffered a hyper-extended knee injury during a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Last year, Embiid played just 39 games in the regular season, averaging 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists. However, he eventually became healthy enough to participate in Team USA's quest for gold at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Embiid and PG13's absences will make for a dull season opener for Philly fans as the Sixers take on the Milwaukee Bucks, which the NBA dreads as they hope to remain relevant amid MLB and NFL interest.

"It's typical for the NBA to review a team anytime a superstar player misses a national television game, as per the player participation policy," added Shams.

"If I had to guess, I would probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career," Embiid previously shared.

The 2022-23 MVP enters his 10th year in the league.