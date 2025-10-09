NBA Legend Paul Pierce Arrested, Found Sleeping Behind Wheel And ‘Impaired’

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, known as "The Truth" from his Boston days, was arrested late on October 7, after officers found him asleep behind the wheel of a Range Rover on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were responding to a multi-vehicle crash near Lankershim Boulevard around 11 p.m. when they spotted Pierce’s SUV stopped in the traffic lanes. When they approached, Pierce appeared to be asleep. Officers reported that he showed signs of impairment, prompting a DUI investigation.

Pierce was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was cited and released from custody, and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for review, according to officials.

For a player celebrated for his poise under pressure, the incident marks a bad turn.

Pierce spent most of his 19-year NBA career in Boston, where he became one of the franchise’s greatest figures. Pierce led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship and captured Finals MVP honors.

Pierce later suited up for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 2017.

As of Thursday, no formal charges had been filed, and Pierce has not publicly commented on the arrest. The City Attorney’s Office will decide whether to pursue prosecution once its review is complete.

