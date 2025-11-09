NBA Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens, Winningest Coach of His Era, Dies at 88

Lenny Wilkens, the Hall of Famer who led the Seattle SuperSonics to their only NBA championship, died Sunday. He was 88.

Wilkens was a nine-time All-Star guard and championship coach. He led the Seattle SuperSonics to their only NBA title in 1979. His No. 19 is retired by the franchise, which now resides in Oklahoma City. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1994.

Drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in 1960, he became one of the league’s top playmakers and later served as player-coach for the Seattle SuperSonics. After retiring as a player, Wilkens became one of the most respected coaches in league history.

Wilkens guided Seattle to the 1979 championship, coached in Portland, Cleveland, Atlanta and Toronto and finished with 1,332 regular-season wins, the most in NBA history at the time of his retirement. Over his career, Wilkens appeared in more than 2,400 NBA games as a player and coach.

Wilkens was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame three times: as a player, as a coach and as a member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic "Dream Team."

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was among the figures in basketball paying their respects. "He was an unbelievable man. Just an incredible man," Kerr said on Sunday.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement:

"Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game's most respected ambassadors. So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league's 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time.

"But even more impressive than Lenny's basketball accomplishments, which included two Olympic gold medals and an NBA championship, was his commitment to service, especially in his beloved community of Seattle where a statue stands in his honor. He influenced the lives of countless young people as well as generations of players and coaches who considered Lenny not only a great teammate or coach but also an extraordinary mentor who led with integrity and true class.

"I send my heartfelt condolences to Lenny's wife, Marilyn; their children, Leesha, Randy and Jamee; and all those throughout the NBA community who were fortunate to be touched by Lenny's leadership and generosity."

More tributes poured out for the NBA icon on Sunday.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela