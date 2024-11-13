NBA Legend Jokes That Caitlin Clark Doesn't Look 'Formidable,' Claims He Could 'Stop Her'

It took Caitlin Clark just one season to become the face of the WNBA. Outside of her Indiana Fever team winning a WNBA title, her rookie campaign went exactly to plan as she was named the league's Rookie of the Year and met every reasonable expectation imaginable.

Clark's stock is soaring, to put it mildly, but NBA legend Clyde Frazier felt the need to knock it down a peg when he saw her sitting courtside at a recent New York Knicks game.

When Clark was shown on the video board inside Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' 132-121 win over the Indiana Pacers, Frazier showed off his sense of humor.

"She doesn't look that formidable. I could stop her," Frazier said, clearly joking.

"Just put a ball in her hand, she is spectacular to watch," play-by-play man Mike Breen said after laughing at Frazier.

It goes without saying that the 79-year-old Frazier doesn't actually think that he could step foot on a basketball court and "stop" Clark in any form or fashion. Believe it or not, people in the basketball world can say something, in this case make a joke, about Clark and not be picked apart by the media.

Now, if we're talking prime Clyde Frazier, yes, his chances to shut down Clark would be rather high. The 6-foot-4 point guard played 12 years in the NBA, won two titles, and was an All-Star seven consecutive seasons during his prime. He also has his No. 10 jersey hanging in the rafters at Madison Square Garden.