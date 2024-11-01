Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark Get New Head Coach As Drama Swirls: DETAILS

The Indiana Fever have a new head coach.

The Fever surprised WNBA fans when it was announced over last weekend that Christie Sides and the franchise had parted ways. The team went 20-20 in the regular season and made the postseason in Caitlin Clark's first year with the team.

Well, the Fever weren't without a leader for long. The team announced Friday that Stephanie White is the franchise's new coach.

Indiana Fever hire Stephanie White.

White, who was let go by the Connecticut Sun earlier in the week, has a 92-56 head coaching record in the WNBA and spent four of her five seasons playing in the WNBA with the Fever. She was also previously an assistant with the Fever.

"As we enter this new era of Fever basketball, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to the franchise. Stephanie is a part of the fabric of this franchise, both as a former player and as a member of our championship coaching staff, so I’m quite familiar with her elite basketball IQ and leadership style. I am confident there is no one who better understands our culture or is more equipped to lead our group of players to the next level," Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement announcing the hiring.

There was already plenty of attention and drama surrounding Caitlin Clark and the Fever. There will definitely be a lot more now.

White is an accomplished coach, and is fresh off a 28-12 season with the Sun that ended in the WNBA semifinals. She also made the semifinals in 2023 after going 27-13.

She's certainly an upgrade on paper from Sides, but the question is how can she help Clark with her development. That's where the drama and intrigue will come from.

Clark became a top player in the league in her first year. She took a horrible Fever team from being a punching bag to the playoffs. She shook off a 1-8 start to finish 19-12 in the team's final 31 games.

If the former Iowa star can take another step forward in her development, then becoming the league's best player is absolutely on the table. Ultimately, that's what White's job will ride on. She's hitched her fate to the most famous player in the league, and fortunately for White, Caitlin Clark is a true star.

How do you think the Fever will do in Clark's second year now that Stephanie White is running the show?