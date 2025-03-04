NBA’s Social Media Hacked, Promoted Fraudulent Crypto Scheme

Hack-a-Silver!

Let's all point and laugh at the NBA, which suffered a humiliating security breach on Tuesday when the league's X account was hacked.

Fans thought Adam Silver was taking desperate measures to generate revenue after the official NBA account posted a message announcing the launch of a crypto asset titled "$NBA Coin."

On Tuesday afternoon, multiple reports confirmed that the cryptocurrency promotion was a hacker's stunt, triggering a cascade of breaches that compromised several international NBA accounts, including those for the league's Spain and UK fanbases (via FOS).

The post appeared suspicious, at least to all the eagle-eyed followers capable of pointing out bad formatting on a document.

Seriously, it looked fake from the jump.

The post's caption read: "The NBA is taking the game to the next level. Introducing $NBA Coin! our official digital asset on Solana, designed to enhance fan engagement and the future of sports transactions."

The NBA's phony post was deleted promptly after posting to the account's 48.1 million followers.

"I didn’t know the NBA ratings were so bad they had to start a Crypto scam," one fan wrote on X.

Additional details from the fake statement read:

"The National Basketball Association (NBA) is proud to announce the official launch of NBA Coin, a groundbreaking digital asset designed to redefine fan engagement, transactions, and experiences within the basketball ecosystem.

"Built on the Solana blockchain, NBA Coin offers lightning-fast transactions, unparalleled security, and seamless integration into the Web3 landscape. This token will serve as the foundation for exclusive rewards, digital collectibles, ticketing solutions, and much more.

"By leveraging blockchain technology, the NBA continues its commitment to innovation, bringing fans closer to the game they love in new and exciting ways.

"Stay tuned for upcoming announcements, partnerships, and activation events that will further solidify NBA Coin as the future of digital basketball interactions."

NASCAR's official X account experienced a similar hiccup, which also turned out to be part of a hack.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela