NBA Finally Gets Serious About Expansion, With Seattle And Vegas Poised To Cash In

The NBA has flirted with Vegas for years through Summer League and the NBA Cup.

The NBA finally stopped dragging its feet.

On Wednesday, the league’s Board of Governors voted to explore expansion bids only for Las Vegas and Seattle, with all 30 owners reportedly backing the move.

This is no longer Adam Silver floating expansion as some far-off idea to be studied and recycled in league-office talking points.

The NBA is finally moving toward 32 teams, with ESPN reporting bids are expected to land in the $7 billion to $10 billion range for each franchise.

The NBA has hired investment bank PJT Partners to evaluate the markets, ownership groups, arena situations and the economics behind expansion.

Seattle was always the easy call. The SuperSonics left for Oklahoma City in 2008, and the league has worn that stain ever since. Now that the uniquely titled Climate Pledge Arena is in place, the NBA looks ready to undo one of its worst decisions.

Las Vegas is the other half of the play.

The NBA has flirted with Vegas for years through Summer League and the NBA Cup.

Now, the league is embracing Sin City's thriving sports scene, strong ownership interest, and another opportunity to generate revenue.

The league is reportedly targeting the 2028-29 season for the two expansion teams to begin play, with a possible final vote later this year.

It would take 23 of 30 governors to formally approve expansion.

Once the NBA adds two Western Conference teams, somebody has to move East.

Chatter around the league suspects that either the Timberwolves or Grizzlies could switch conferences to balance things at 16 teams apiece.

So yes, Seattle is closer than ever to getting the Sonics back.

Las Vegas is closer than ever to landing the franchise everybody saw coming.

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