NBA Fight Breaks Out At Pacers-Nets

Players got chippy during Thursday's NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.

Indy big man Myles Turner and Brooklyn's Trendon Watford got into a shoving match, prompting both benches to separate the players.

The scene was utter chaos.

Coaches were pushed onto the scorer's table.

Watford flashed his crazy eyes as he was hauled away from the scrap.

A volatile Obi Toppin on Indiana's side, days after scoring a game-winner, pushed and pushed to get involved.

Then came the feedback from officials: Watford was ejected from the game, and technical fouls were assigned to Turner and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

In a month that belongs to college basketball, the NBA is mixing combat into its action to compete with the NCAA.

A week prior to the scrap at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns broke out into a cage match. Big men on both sides, Mason Plumlee and Steven Adams, locked up and started a wrestling match mid-court when the game got tense.

The Pacers and Nets matchup served up a thrilling contest as the game headed to overtime. Frankly, we haven't seen action this exciting since Caitlin Clark's rookie season for the Fever.

Indiana and Brooklyn will face off again on Saturday at Gainbridge.

