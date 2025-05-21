NBA Fans Back Nikola Jokic After OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made history as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s inaugural MVP, and the second-ever Canadian to win the award next to Steve Nash, after Wednesday's announcement.

Following a stellar 2024-25 season, during which he averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, the NBA officially crowned Shai as the MVP. 

OKLAHOMA CITY - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball while Nickeil Alexander-Walker #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays defense during Game One of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2025 at Paycom Center. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Yet, many fans argue Nikola Jokic deserved the award more, especially with SGA's "referee manipulation."

For quite some time, the MVP race was a heated 1-2 battle between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic.

While SGA’s scoring prowess is undeniable, his "free throw merchant" reputation — stemming from allegations of baiting defenders into contact to draw fouls — drew heavy criticism. 

Shai's exaggerated reactions to minimal contact often led to plenty of free-throw opportunities, with SGA attempting 669 free throws compared to Jokic’s 451 during the regular season.

The Nuggets’ star averaged 28.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. Jokic’s impact felt more organic, relying less on referee calls.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half of game seven of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Gilgeous-Alexander’s style of play frustrated fans who felt it prioritized whistles over competitive basketball. Foul-baiting ball over competitive basketball … which sounds better?

Coaches like Minnesota’s Chris Finch openly criticized OKC’s foul-baiting tactics, with Finch noting after a February game, "You can’t really touch Shai." 

OKLAHOMA CITY - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder speaks at a press conference after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game One of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2025 at Paycom Center. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Video evidence of SGA’s flinches in the face of no-contact defense has been damning.

Still, OKC’s elimination of the Nuggets in these playoffs bolstered SGA’s case.

While Gilgeous-Alexander’s talent is unquestioned, Jokic’s case — built on consistent brilliance and less reliance on free throws — resonates as the stronger claim for many.

When the MVP announcement dropped, NBA fans erupted, venting their frustrations over the "free throw merchant" taking home the award. 

REACTIONS:

