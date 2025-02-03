Grizzlies-Spurs Game Delayed After Fan Suffers Medical Emergency Courtside During Warmups

Monday night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies was temporarily delayed after a fan suffered a medical episode right before tip-off.

Part of the scene was caught on the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast. As Spurs and Grizzlies players lined up for the 7 pm (CT) tipoff, a group of courtside fans began to signal for EMTs, which halted the players on the court.

Players on both sides went back to their benches as the severity of the fan's medical emergency became apparent.

Medics gave the male fan CPR for roughly seven minutes. Amid the panic, Grizzlies players rallied in a huddle, praying for the fan.

The nature of the fan's medical condition was not provided, though medical responders were spotted loading the fan onto a stretcher.

The game at Memphis' FedExForum was halted for about 45 minutes, finally tipping off around 7:50 pm (CT).