Court-Storming Clout Chaser Targets Donovan Mitchell, Gets Tossed By Security

They don't make court-storming idiots like they used to...

Social media makes people do some incredibly stupid things. Must we revisit the time people were eating Tide Pods? How about more recently, when the police had to point out that using AI to pretend a homeless fella had broken into your house wasn't a great idea.

Now, we've got a lunatic fan storming the court at an NBA game in hopes of snagging what we've got to assume is some social media content.

It happened on Friday night with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn for a game against the Nets.

With about five minutes to play in regulation, there was a stoppage, and that was the perfect opportunity for one fan with incredibly poor judgment to run out on the court with his phone pointed toward Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

Security was right on that nutcase pretty quickly, and I think it's pretty safe to assume that you won't see him at any more Nets games for a while.

Man, this annoys me so much. Not the running on the court, but the lack of creativity.

Sure, running onto the field of play is a tale as old as time. Ever since there were sports, there have been people trying to interrupt them for attention. I'm sure the Aztecs were even dealing with idiots crashing Tlachtli matches and streaking across the court (although they were always kind of semi-nude to begin with).

But what happened to people interrupting games with some kind of gimmick? Morganna the Kissing Bandit, Fan Man.

Y'know, the classics.

Now we just have tools with broccoli-top haircuts trying to go viral.

Sad. We live in sad gimmick-less times.

Despite the interruption, the Cavaliers went on to win this one 131-124, and Mitchell had himself a heck of a night. He was good for 35 points on the evening, helping the Cavs improve to 1-1 on the year.

Meanwhile, that was the Nets' second-straight loss to begin the year.