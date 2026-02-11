NBA Hands Down Weak Suspensions After Pistons-Hornets Brawl Channeled The 90s

Adam Silver and the NBA still struggle to get things right.

Even the NBA's biggest critics had to admit that a Monday night slugfest between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets played out with pure adrenaline, headlined by a massive third-quarter brawl that led to four ejections.

Moussa Diabate, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and Miles Bridges were the four guys booted for deciding to go on the offensive. Duren was poking eyes, Diabate was swinging, as were Bridges and Stewart, though "Beef Stew" caught the most attention due to his furious past and well-documented anger issues.

Four volatile guys reacting at the same time had fans speculating on what the damages would entail once the league handed down discipline.

After all, guys were grabbing hair and throwing fists in what was the undisputed fight on the hardwood this season (so far).

The "soft-on-crime" NBA league office responded, though Stewart, in particular, gained support from fans clamoring for clemency.

Announced on Wednesday, the league handed down the following hammer:

Isaiah Stewart got seven games, Jalen Duren received two, and both Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges were hit with four games.

Hornets coach Charles Lee was also ejected, though later in the contest.

Being an exaggerated bunch, NBA Twitter began speculating on the inevitable suspensions, namely Isaiah Stewart's fifth career trip to the principal's office.

Not all reactions were anti-Stewart, however.

Facing off against Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who has been involved in domestic abuse allegations, the Pistons fanbase sided with Stewart for stepping up.

This required Stew to hop off the bench (in a game he wasn't even playing) to run after Bridges once Hornets players surrounded teammate Jalen Duren.

Stew still had ice packs on his knees when he decided to jump into the brawl, a scene reminiscent of peak, physical 90s basketball, the heyday in many fans' opinion. However, some reactions to the disciplinary action called out the NBA's logic.

Specifically, Duren's two-game suspension was for trying to poke Diabate's eye.

Duren, who was also selected to his first-ever All-Star Game taking place this Sunday at the Intuit Dome, will still be allowed to participate despite his suspension. The rules make absolutely no sense.

Then came reactions to Isaiah Stewart's ban.

Though fans had wondered whether Stewart's history would lead to a season-long suspension (c'mon now), they were pleasantly surprised to learn it was just seven games.

One caveat, fans were quick to point out two inconsistencies in the logic:

A) Ben Wallace received fewer games (6) than Stew for basically starting the famed "Malice at the Palace."

B) Poor Paul George is sidelined for 25 games over "violating the NBA's anti-drug policy" while guys are brawling and receiving significantly lighter punishment.

All that to say, Adam Silver and the NBA still struggle to get things right. Shocker.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela