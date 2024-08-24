Wizards Forward Kyle Kuzma Praises RFK, Rips Dems And Quickly Finds Out How Divisive Politics Can Be

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma delved into the world of politics as he praised Robert F. Kennedy's criticism of the Democratic Party last night.

"Damn. Interesting to hear this from someone with a lifelong perspective & family heritage!" the one-time NBA Champion tweeted while reposting a video of RFK exposing the Democratic Party and mainstream media. RFK Jr.'s scathing speech came as he announced he would be withdrawing from the Presidential race and supporting Donald Trump's campaign.

KYLE KUZMA SUPPORTS RFK JR. CALLING OUT DEMOCRATS

"What most alarms me isn't how the Democratic Party conducts its internal affairs, or runs it candidates. What alarms me is the resort to censorship and media control, and the weaponization of the federal agencies. When a U.S. President colludes with or outright coerces media companies to censor political speech, it is an attack on our most sacred right of free expression, and that’s the very right upon which all of our other constitutional rights rest," Kennedy said.

At one point, the 70-year-old called Democrats "the party of war censorship, corruption, big Pharma, big tech and big money."

Kuzma, however, is finding out that social media in 2024 is an absolute minefield as people quickly began criticizing the Wizards forward because God forbid he praises a speech that any reasonable person - even Democrats themselves, should have agreed with. Yet in this polarized world, one isn't allowed to question intention, motives or even constructively criticize their own political party - it's all or nothing, at least to some on social media.

One of my favorite comments was Twitter user Ryan, who felt it necessary to respond to Kuzma that Kenndy's "whole family came out against him." To which I respond, "Okay… and so what?" It seems that RFK is calling out the exact same people his family members are - of course they aren't going to be pleased with him.

Others went the more direct route of attacking Kuzma.

Something tells me Kyle Kuzma isn't going to care too much about the haters - the Wizards forward, who averaged a career best 22..2 ppg last season, has steadily started embracing calling out the BS he's seeing in the political world. During the Democratic National Convention early this week in Chicago, Kuzma wrote "DNC just wanted claps and laugh. lol, sick world, man," on his social media pages. Earlier this summer, he questioned why Kamala Harris was automatically the Democratic candidate despite not going through the primary process.

Gear up everybody, the next couple of months are going to be as divided as America has ever seen in our history. Fans, friends, family members, teammates and more will all be going at each other, something that not only Kuzma is experiencing but also Brittany Mahomes this morning as well.