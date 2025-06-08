NBA Brings Back Larry O'Brien Finals Court Graphic, But Still Drops the Ball

ESPN places digital trophy on court on during Game 2 of NBA Finals

NBA fans missed the iconic Larry O'Brien Trophy logo on the court during Game 1 of the 2025 Finals.

The backlash surged during Game 1 of the Oklahoma City Thunder versus Indiana Pacers series, with fans criticizing the NBA for stripping its premier showcase of its signature style.

The NBA responded, reinstating the Larry O'Brien logo for Game 2, though the execution drew mixed reactions.

Instead of the traditional physical court decal, the league opted for a digital Larry O'Brien trophy logo in Game 2.

Fans were underwhelmed by the digital rendition, expressing disappointment with the result.

Once again, the NBA seems to find new ways to frustrate its fanbase.

"They’ve now superimposed a dinky little Larry O’Brien trophy on the telecast," one fan posted on X.

Expectations for this Finals matchup were already low, and Game 1’s viewership confirmed the skeptics’ predictions.

The game averaged 8.91 million viewers on ABC, marking the lowest-viewed Finals Game 1 in Nielsen’s ratings history (since 1988), excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In contrast, the 2024 NBA Finals Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks drew 11.04 million viewers.

Even when fans tune in, the production value and overall product often fall short of the hype.

