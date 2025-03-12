Suns vs. Rockets Erupts Into NBA Cage Match Chaos

Wednesday night's NBA action kicked off with a fiery clash between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, erupting into an unexpected wrestling match in the second quarter.

The chaos began when big men Mason Plumlee of the Suns and Steven Adams of the Rockets got tangled up while jostling for position in the paint. 

HOUSTON - Mason Plumlee #22 of the Phoenix Suns and Steven Adams #12 of the Houston Rockets are seen engaging in a scuffle during the second quarter at Toyota Center on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

During the scuffle, Plumlee flared his elbows toward Adams' face, provoking the Rockets center to grab hold of him.

What followed was a full-blown brawl as the two locked up and tumbled to the floor, their tussling reminiscent of a prime WWE showdown.

Both Plumlee and Adams were ejected from the game — a call some fans criticized as "soft" by the officials. 

You rarely see this kind of action in the Association anymore. Give the paying fans some action!

Upon review, the round undeniably belonged to Steven Adams, who not only left Plumlee with a bloody forehead but also secured the upper hand with underhooks during their tussling.

Adams strolled off with a smirk, while Plumlee retreated to the Suns' bench to have a small cut above his right eye treated.

NBA fans on social media lost their minds over the on-court fracas. Some even pointed out an ironic twist: years ago, when Plumlee played for the LA Clippers, Adams had once saved him from a nasty fall.

