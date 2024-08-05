Navy Football Coach Savagely Roasted After Attempting Heartwarming Moment

Navy football coach Brian Newberry tried to pull off a touching moment, and it backfired in embarrassing fashion.

The team's official X account tweeted a video Saturday of Newberry informing defensive end Chreign LaFond during practice that his sister Thea had won gold for Dominica in the triple jump at the Olympic games in Paris.

Pretty awesome and heartwarming, right? Well, that was certainly the intent, but that wasn't the outcome that happened on social media.

Brian Newberry cooked over video with Chreign LaFond.

People roasted Newberry on X for not letting LaFond watch it live. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

OutKick's great Amber Harding had a similar reaction to all the people crushing Newberry when she wrote the following over the weekend:

"But I have a serious bone to pick with Coach Newberry: This guy's sister made it to the finals in the OLYMPICS, and you wouldn't even let him watch? The Chicago Bears excused Jonathan Owens (Mr. Simone Biles) for two weeks during Training Camp so that he could watch his wife compete live in Paris, and you can't even give Chreign 30 minutes away from practice to watch his sister on TV?!

That's just garbage behavior, Coach. Especially since Thea LaFond's gold medal was a really big deal."

Newberry and the Midshipmen wanted to go viral with a touching moment. Instead, they're getting absolutely cooked. Destroyed on all fronts.

Seems like this one should have stayed stashed in the drafts. Instead, Navy is taking a huge L. I'm sure Army fans are very happy. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.