Navy Posts Unhinged Message On Social Media Calling Out Complaining Sports Bettors

Navy athletics heard enough from sports bettors in their mentions following the Midshipmen's tough loss to Rice on Saturday night.

Navy's 24-10 loss to the Owls was a stunner given that the Midshipmen were a 12.5-point favorite prior to kickoff. With the Midshipmen 5-2 against the spread heading into the game, they were a popular pick among sports bettors in straight plays against the spread as well as a leg in parlay bets.

The social media manager who handles the official Navy athletics account on X, formerly Twitter, became well aware of that reality following the loss at Rice.

The "WE DO NOT CARE" in all caps really drove the point home.

If this post from the Navy athletic department of all entities doesn't perfectly encompass the sports world today, I'm not sure what does. Sports betting absolutely dominates every facet imaginable these days, and yes, plenty of folks had real money on a college football game between Navy and Rice.

Navy trailed Rice 24-7 entering the fourth quarter before electing to kick a field goal from the Rice four-yard line with 8:34 left in regulation to make it a 24-10 game. The Midshipmen proceeded to turn the ball over on downs on their next drive before throwing an interception on their final drive of the contest.

The real story of the game came in the time of possession department, something the Midshipmen typically dominate. Rice managed to hold onto the football for just over 31 minutes during its win while Navy managed just 28:46 with the football.

While both Navy and Army created one of the coolest stories of the first half of the college football season, Navy has now dropped back-to-back games after losing to Notre Dame last month. Army remains unbeaten at 8-0 on the year after knocking off Air Force 20-3 on Saturday. The Black Knights will get their own shot at Notre Dame later this month in what could be a game that has a major impact on the College Football Playoff.